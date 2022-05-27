Advertisement

Man accused of stealing timber faces federal charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a Bayfield County man on charges that he stole timber from the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest
KTVF
KTVF(KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Bayfield County man on charges that he stole timber from the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported 40-year-old Jerod Hecimovich of Mason is charged in a three-count indictment with stealing, injuring and knowingly cutting and removing live oak timber from the forest in 2021.

According to the indictment, Hecimovich had a contract with the U.S. Forest Service to harvest certain timber but he harvested live oak in violation of his contract.

The indictment seeks a $24,736 forfeiture. Hecimovich would face up to 11 years in prison if convicted on all three counts. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Hecimovich.

