Menomonie man found guilty of attempted homicide sentenced

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Menomonie man found guilty of attempted homicide after a 2020 stabbing injured one person has been sentenced.

Court records show 43-year-old Tasheen Goggins has been sentenced by the court to 17 years in the Wisconsin State Prison System with 13 years initial confinement followed by four years extended supervision - Credit for 571 days. There are additional conditions of his sentence.

Goggins was found guilty in Dunn County Circuit Court after pleading no contest to attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon. A felony charge of mayhem was dismissed but read in.

In November of 2020, Goggins stabbed a man in Menomonie. The stabbing victim was found inside of Domino’s Pizza with a stab wound on his stomach. Goggins told law enforcement that he used a knife with a blade approximately four inches long in the stabbing.

