Advertisement

Menomonie man found guilty of attempted homicide sentenced

Tasheen Goggins was found guilty of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide in a 2020...
Court records show 43-year-old Tasheen Goggins has been sentenced by the court to 17 years in the Wisconsin State Prison System with 13 years initial confinement followed by four years extended supervision - Credit for 571 days.(Dunn County Jail)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Menomonie man found guilty of attempted homicide after a 2020 stabbing injured one person has been sentenced.

Court records show 43-year-old Tasheen Goggins has been sentenced by the court to 17 years in the Wisconsin State Prison System with 13 years initial confinement followed by four years extended supervision - Credit for 571 days. There are additional conditions of his sentence.

Goggins was found guilty in Dunn County Circuit Court after pleading no contest to attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon. A felony charge of mayhem was dismissed but read in.

In November of 2020, Goggins stabbed a man in Menomonie. The stabbing victim was found inside of Domino’s Pizza with a stab wound on his stomach. Goggins told law enforcement that he used a knife with a blade approximately four inches long in the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Talon Keyser was taken into custody in connection to this investigation.
1 arrested after Wood County house fire, large quantities of suspected drugs found
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
One area teenager is running his own car detailing business
Area teen is running his own business in Altoona
Ashley Faanes leading a fitness class at Dragonfly in Eau Claire, the studio she says changed...
An Eau Claire woman shares her domestic violence survivor story
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

Juan Olivarez of Chicago was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court.
2020 Eau Claire homicide case sentencing
La Crosse Central Memorial Day observance
La Crosse Central High School holds 100th annual Memorial Day service
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (5/27/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (5/27/22)
Domestic abuse survivor
Domestic Violence Survivor Shares Her Story