Advertisement

Millions across the country plan to camp this Memorial Day weekend

By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is advising people to book reservations for camping at state parks this Memorial Day weekend.

With this weekend being the unofficial kickoff to summer, millions across the country are expected to camp this weekend.

According to officials, it’s easy to make a reservation on the DNR’s website, and they’re offering new features to make booking even simpler.

“We also have a great new feature on the website where you can sign up for email alerts, so if you’re looking for a date or a park to camp in, you can sign up for it, and it will then send you an email if anything becomes available,” State Parks Business Operations Chief Chris Pedretti said.

Pedretti said people should buy their admission passes online before heading to the parks.

A 2022 camping report said camping accounts for 40% of all leisure travel trips taken in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
One area teenager is running his own car detailing business
Area teen is running his own business in Altoona
23-year-old Talon Keyser was taken into custody in connection to this investigation.
1 arrested after Wood County house fire, large quantities of suspected drugs found
ECPD responded to an incident at the Regency Inn & Suites late Tuesday night.
Suspect in custody after overnight assault near Eau Claire motel
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak before he signs an executive...
Biden to address Naval grads amid Texas, Ukraine backdrop
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO: Nearly 200 cases of monkeypox in more than 20 countries
Ironside Axe Club on London Road.
AXE-ON: Practice your axe-throwing as Eau Claire’s Ironside Axe Club grows
Only wreckage is left after a home exploded in Pottstown, Pa., overnight.
RAW: Scene of deadly home explosion
AXE THROWING 6:35
AXE THROWING 6:35