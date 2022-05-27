RCU donates $100,000 to CVTC Emergency Service Education

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing that the Royal Credit Union Foundation has gifted $100,000 for intended support of the Emergency Service Education Center remodel.

CVTC says in their media release RCU Foundation will have the honor of naming the student commons area. A check was presented to the CVTC District Board during a meeting Thursday.

“We are incredibly thankful to the RCU Foundation for its help in furthering our mission to deliver innovative, applied and flexible education for all learners,” College President, Sunem Beaton-Garcia, said. “Community partners like RCU are imperative in building and maintaining a community of highly-skilled members.”

CVTC says Emergency Service Education Center is slated to be ready for the fall semester.

The media release by CVTC states, “Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Emergency Service Education Center, which houses programs like criminal justice, emergency medical technician, paramedic and firemedic, has been under reconstruction since 2021 following voters’ approval of a $48.8 million referendum to update facilities to meet the workforce needs of the region.”

