Advertisement

RCU donates $100,000 to CVTC Emergency Service Education

Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing that the Royal Credit Union Foundation has...
Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing that the Royal Credit Union Foundation has gifted $100,000 for intended support of the Emergency Service Education Center remodel.(COURTESY: CHIPPEWA VALLEY TECHNICAL COLLEGE)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing that the Royal Credit Union Foundation has gifted $100,000 for intended support of the Emergency Service Education Center remodel.

CVTC says in their media release RCU Foundation will have the honor of naming the student commons area. A check was presented to the CVTC District Board during a meeting Thursday.

“We are incredibly thankful to the RCU Foundation for its help in furthering our mission to deliver innovative, applied and flexible education for all learners,” College President, Sunem Beaton-Garcia, said. “Community partners like RCU are imperative in building and maintaining a community of highly-skilled members.”

CVTC says Emergency Service Education Center is slated to be ready for the fall semester.

The media release by CVTC states, “Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Emergency Service Education Center, which houses programs like criminal justice, emergency medical technician, paramedic and firemedic, has been under reconstruction since 2021 following voters’ approval of a $48.8 million referendum to update facilities to meet the workforce needs of the region.”

The full media release by CVTC can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
23-year-old Talon Keyser was taken into custody in connection to this investigation.
1 arrested after Wood County house fire, large quantities of suspected drugs found
One area teenager is running his own car detailing business
Area teen is running his own business in Altoona
ECPD responded to an incident at the Regency Inn & Suites late Tuesday night.
Suspect in custody after overnight assault near Eau Claire motel
Ashley Faanes leading a fitness class at Dragonfly in Eau Claire, the studio she says changed...
An Eau Claire woman shares her domestic violence survivor story

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/27/22)
The Managing Director of Festival in the Pines, Brad Windeshavsen, says the decision was made...
Festival in the Pines is cancelled this year
According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on May 26 at 2:49 p.m....
1 dead, others hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Vernon County
Flags to fly at half-staff on Memorial Day