SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 26th

By Justus Cleveland
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A busy day of prep playoff action. On the softball diamond it was regional finals, as Chippewa Falls took on DC Everest, Eau Claire North travelled to Marshfield and Cadott battled Elmwood-Plum City. It was sectionals for Track and Field and we have action from the Division 1 meet in Marshfield and the Division 3 meets at Colfax and Mondovi. In baseball, McDonell played host to Flambeau in the regional quarterfinals. Finally, on the tennis court, Regis and Altoona look to earn trips to state at sectionals.

