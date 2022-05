EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regional final softball action as Fall Creek hosts Colfax. On the baseball diamond, Eau Claire North and Regis wrap-up regular season play. We head to Chippewa Falls for Keion Twyman’s signing day to play basketball at UW-Stout. Plus, Connor Miller is named the Eau Claire Regis boys basketball coach and Mark Maloney returns to McDonell as the Macks football coach.

