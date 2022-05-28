Wisconsin DOT issues travel tips for Memorial Day weekend

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants people to drive slower, use all lanes and wear their seatbelts during Memorial Day weekend.

More law enforcement officials will be on the lookout for drivers not wearing their seatbelts during the “Click it, Or Ticket” campaign that runs through June 5.

The Wisconsin DOT paused most construction projects and asks drivers to use all of the lanes, slow down and move over for police and emergency vehicles .

If drivers are pulling a camper or boat, the need to make sure it’s attached properly and that items inside remain secure during their trip.

If people need to take a break, all of the state’s 28 rest areas will be open.

Madison woman Linda Hall took a break at the DeForest rest stop ahead of her trip to Rosholt, Wisconsin.

She said the trip is typically filled with “terrible traffic” so she wanted to stop and eat ahead of time.

”With the trucks you really have to pay a lot of attention which is why we stopped to eat the sandwich because it’s not possible to eat a falafel sandwich while you’re driving through that kind of traffic,” Hall said.

