12th Annual Honor Ride recognizes those who made the ultimate sacrifice

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Veterans from around the state met in Neillsville to honor those who didn’t make it home while serving our country.

For the 12th year, Veterans spent part of their Memorial Day riding their motorcycles in the annual Honor Ride to The Highground Veterans Memorial in Neillsville in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“That’s what Memorial Day is for,” Navy Veteran Del Scanlon said. “It’s for them and their families. It’s not for the rest of us veterans and while people want to thank us for our service this weekend, it’s not for us. It’s for those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

Scanlon of Reedsburg comes from a long line of people who chose to serve our country.

“I’ve got aunts, uncles, my dad, brothers. I have a brother that retired from the Navy and my oldest son is a U.S. Air Force veteran,” Scanlon said. “I served in the Navy from 1978 to 1983.”

Scanlon has been making the trek for the Honor Ride for the past few years.

“Actually this is about the fifth or sixth year that I’ve led a group up from the Reedsburg area,” Scanlon said. “And we’ve actually had people come to the area from Michigan, Illinois, and southern Wisconsin to join the ride coming up here.”

Scanlon says the number of participants varies each year, but he says one thing that remains the same is the desire to remember the fallen.

“The Highground is a special place,” Scanlon said. “It doesn’t honor just those that have fallen, It honors every conflict that we have ever been in. It honors different races. It honors the women and everybody. It honors the Americans who served our country.”

The 7th District VFW Riders are just one of many groups participating in the Honor Ride.

Douglas Mauritz is a part of the riding group.

“We topped out at 78 riders total, all from outside of the central Wisconsin area, starting in the Fox Valley,” Mauritz said.

Mauritz has another connection to The Highground other than being a vet.

“When I was a sophomore in high school, I actually participated in some of the benefit walks to get The Highground started and over the decades have been helping out wherever and whenever I could,” Mauritz said.

Mauritz says the Honor Ride is a somber event.

“We do try and have a good time, but this is a very serious thing for all the veterans involved,” Mauritz said. “We all have lost someone or have known someone that lost someone.”

He adds the holiday isn’t about grilling out or having a backyard party.

“Memorial Day isn’t about hotdogs and hamburgers,” Mauritz said. “We’re thinking about people that we’ve loved and lost and never came back from the time they were asked to spend with the service.”

Scanlon agrees.

“They don’t serve for discounts. They don’t serve for the thanks. They serve because they love our country,” Scanlon said.

The Veterans say it doesn’t matter what branch of the military or what war you served in, a vet is a vet.

“We’ve served in a bond that people don’t understand and it doesn’t matter if you served in World War II, as my uncle did, or if you served in Afghanistan and Iraq and are serving now, you’re still my brother and my sister,” Scanlon said.

Scanlon says the sacrifice made by those who didn’t make it home shouldn’t be forgotten.

“It’s a mother and a father, a spouse, a child that also lost something,” Scanlon said. “Part of them is gone that they can never get back and they need to be remembered for that.”

There were more than six routes across the state bringing more than 200 riders to The Highground for this year’s Honor Ride.

The money raised from the Honor Ride will help The Highground improve its PTS/PTSD programs, veterans retreats, and more which are free to vets and their families.

