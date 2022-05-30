Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Air Show June 4 & 5 in Eau Claire

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Air Show is Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m., and the show is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. each day. It should wrap up around 4:15 p.m.

Tickets include admission into the air show grounds with access to static displays and a Kids Zone. Click HERE to buy tickets.

* Tentative Schedule *

Skydive Wissota Jump Team

CAP 232 ‘Bubbles’ - Grant Nielsen

Jelly Belly Comedy Act - Kent Pietsch

Aftershock Jet Fire Truck

De Havilland DH-115 ‘Vampire’

Precision Exotics / De Havilland DH-115 ‘Vampire’

Jelly Belly Comedy Act - Kent Pietsch

F-16 Viper Demo Team

P-51 Mustang - ACC Heritage Flight

Staudacher S-300 - Craig Gifford

Zivko Edge 540 - Bill Stein

Aftershock Jet Fire Truck / Lockheed T-33 ‘Acemaker’

Jelly Belly Comedy Act - Kent Pietsch

C-130J Hercules - Blue Angels ‘Fat Albert’

F/A-18 Super Hornet - Blue Angels Jet Team

