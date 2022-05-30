Chippewa Valley Air Show June 4 & 5 in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Air Show is Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m., and the show is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. each day. It should wrap up around 4:15 p.m.
Tickets include admission into the air show grounds with access to static displays and a Kids Zone. Click HERE to buy tickets.
* Tentative Schedule *
Skydive Wissota Jump Team
CAP 232 ‘Bubbles’ - Grant Nielsen
Jelly Belly Comedy Act - Kent Pietsch
Aftershock Jet Fire Truck
De Havilland DH-115 ‘Vampire’
Precision Exotics / De Havilland DH-115 ‘Vampire’
Jelly Belly Comedy Act - Kent Pietsch
F-16 Viper Demo Team
P-51 Mustang - ACC Heritage Flight
Staudacher S-300 - Craig Gifford
Zivko Edge 540 - Bill Stein
Aftershock Jet Fire Truck / Lockheed T-33 ‘Acemaker’
Jelly Belly Comedy Act - Kent Pietsch
C-130J Hercules - Blue Angels ‘Fat Albert’
F/A-18 Super Hornet - Blue Angels Jet Team
