Advertisement

DNR: Be alert for turtles and their nests

Picture of a Wood Turtle (Glyptemys insculpta), a Threatened Species in Wisconsin. (A.B....
Picture of a Wood Turtle (Glyptemys insculpta), a Threatened Species in Wisconsin. (A.B. Sheldon for Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources).(A.B. Sheldon | A.B. Sheldon / Wisconsin DNR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin wildlife officials are asking people to be a little extra cautious around the state’s turtle population over the next several weeks.

From late May through June, turtles across the Badger State will start crawling out from the rivers, lakes, and wetlands they call home and head toward nearby uplands to lay eggs, the Wisconsin Dept. Of Natural Resources explained in a Facebook post.

DNR officials are asking people to take several steps to help protect them over the next month:

  • Drive with caution on roads near wetlands, lakes and rivers
  • Report turtle observations, road crossings and nest sites (Click here to report)
  • Help protect Wisconsin’s native turtles by keeping wild turtles in the wild

As the turtles emerge, they will be highly visible in residential yards and along the roadways, the agency cautioned. DNR noted that female turtles being struck by vehicles during their nesting migrations has become a main factor in population declines in the state. Their nests are especially vulnerable to predation right now as well, officials added, explaining that the populations of animals that like raiding turtle nests - such as raccoons, skunks, and coyotes – is higher than normal right now.

DNR officials also pointed out that some of the most vulnerable of Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species are especially vulnerable. They pointed out that Wood turtles and Blanding’s turtles cannot reproduce until they at 12 to 20 years old. Meanwhile, female ornate box turtles will often only lay a few eggs per year. For those groups, DNR says, even the removal of one female turtle can cause populations to decline or vanish altogether.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DNR is inviting families to head outdoors during Free Fun Weekend, which will take place...
Wisconsin DNR to host annual Free Fun Weekend
The search for an injured black bear in Juneau County is getting bigger.
North Carolina group aids in search for Juneau County bear
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Abbie Campana has been taking college classes full-time for the past two years, earning 80...
Teen graduates from college before graduating high school
The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

Latest News

Authorities say a student pilot who crashed his small plane in a Wauwatosa neighborhood has died.
Student pilot dies from injuries in Wauwatosa plane crash
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office patrol boat
Nine people rescued from boat stuck in shallow Lake Winnebago water
SportScene 13 - Sunday (5/29/22)
SportScene 13 - Sunday (5/29/22)