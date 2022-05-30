New Legacy Stones in Chippewa Valley

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Monday afternoon the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute hosted its annual Memorial Day Honor Ceremony.

The tribute in Altoona’s River Prairie celebrated the laying of 150 new Legacy Stones this year. Trustees with the organization say the stones are a permanent way to remember those who served.

Gray tiles recognizing those who fought in the U.S. or Hmong Services with honor and red tiles remembering those who died in combat.

Organizers say the event’s crowd exceeded expectations.

“This day means everything to veterans and their families. We all have a little veteran blood running through us in some way. And this is the day we really sit back. Remember, those sacrifices and remember that freedom has never been free,” Mark Beckfield, Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Trustee, said.

With the addition of the 150 new tiles, the tribute will now have a total of one thousand legacy stones. Beckfield hopes those that visit the memorial, remember freedom is never free.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.