Nine people rescued from boat stuck in shallow Lake Winnebago water

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office patrol boat
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Nine people were rescued from a boat stuck in shallow Lake Winnebago water Sunday.

The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office responded to the situation around 7:51 p.m. Sergeant Ryan Zitlow said the boat got stuck “straight out from Wendts Marine” near the Winnebago/Fond du Lac County border.

All nine people on board were transported safely to shore.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

No injuries were reported.

