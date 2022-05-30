Advertisement

Taps for Veterans at Fleet Farm on Memorial Day

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Some businesses are doing their part to honor the fallen on this Memorial Day.

Fleet Farm teamed up with Taps for Veterans to sound Taps this Memorial Day at all 47 store locations across the Midwest. Taps is a bugle call during flag ceremonies at military funerals to honor those who died in the armed forces.

One Fleet Farm employee in Eau Claire reflects on the meaning of Taps and Memorial Day.

“I think it’s very easy to forget what the veterans who have died have done. They’ve given their life for the country that we get to live in. My I have two brother in laws who are both in the military, and thankfully, they’re still alive. But for so many people, their family members didn’t come back,” Nathan Stiemann at Fleet Farm, said.

The bugle player says playing taps is an incredible honor.

