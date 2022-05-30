Wood County Lieutenant: Disagreement over air compressor was motive for Wood County shooting

Town of Richfield, Wis. (WSAW) - A 29-year-old man is expected to be charged with first-degree reckless injury following a shooting that happened in the town of Richfield.

Jason Schultz remains in the Wood County Jail.

Authorities responded around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning to the Marshfield Medical Center and found a man with a gunshot wound. Investigators said a 33-year-old man was shot in the pelvic area with a .22 caliber rifle. A press release says an investigation led to an address on Half Mile Drive. Half Mile Drive between US 10 and State Highway 80 was closed for several hours during an investigation.

Investigators said Schultz and the victim had been arguing over an air compressor and the hose for the air compressor when the shooting occurred.

Police say this is an isolated incident and expect to release more details at a later time.

