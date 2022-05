CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Falls YMCA wants to get you hooked on fishing! The annual Free Fishing Event will be held Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Erickson Park in Chippewa Falls.

The Chippewa Rod & Gun Club is also holding the event that features fishing instruction and a free fishing pole while supplies last.

All ages are welcome.

