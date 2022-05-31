Man charged in May 24 stabbing at Eau Claire motel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 38-year-old man is charged in an alleged stabbing in Eau Claire on May 24.

Samuel Thornton of Chippewa Falls was charged with 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery and substantial battery with the intent to cause bodily harm, all with the use of a dangerous weapon, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Tuesday.

According to court documents filed with the charges, law enforcement was called to Wisco’s Bar and Eatery on South Hastings Way for a report of a man who had been stabbed after 10 p.m. May 24. Police found a man bleeding from a chest wound. The man repeatedly told police that he had been stabbed by “Sam.” A person at the scene with the stabbing victim said that he was referring to Thornton, who was staying at the Regency Inn & Suites. The stabbing victim told first responders he felt like he was going to die.

After getting a search warrant, police went into the Regency Inn & Suites to find Thornton, eventually finding him between two beds in a vacant room. Police also found what they suspect to be a bag of cocaine in the room. After reviewing security footage, police saw Thornton and the stabbing victim in an altercation in the parking lot of the Regency Inn & Suites, observing Thornton hit the stabbing victim several times, according to court documents.

ECPD responded to an incident at the Regency Inn & Suites late Tuesday night.

The stabbing victim needed stitches for his wounds and was in the hospital for a few days, according to court documents.

Police were on the scene May 24 into May 25 for over five hours. Eau Claire Police said it was an isolated incident.

Thornton was also charged with two counts of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor battery, according to online court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.

Thornton is being held at the Eau Claire County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond with conditions he is not allowed contact with the stabbing victim or the Regency Inn & Suites. Thornton is also not allowed to have possession of any weapons. Thornton was wanted in Chippewa County for failing to appear for a hearing in March in an open domestic abuse and theft case and in Eau Claire County for failing to appear for a hearing in April for an open theft case, according to online court records.

