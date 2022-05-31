Advertisement

One person in custody following Wood County shooting

File - Crime scene
File - Crime scene(Source: MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a shooting in Wood County. According to the sheriff’s office, Marshfield Medical Center reported a male patient with a gunshot wound around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

An investigation led law enforcement officers to an address on Half Mile Drive in the Town of Richfield. At that address, the sheriff’s office says a suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says this is an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DNR is inviting families to head outdoors during Free Fun Weekend, which will take place...
Wisconsin DNR to host annual Free Fun Weekend
The search for an injured black bear in Juneau County is getting bigger.
North Carolina group aids in search for Juneau County bear
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Abbie Campana has been taking college classes full-time for the past two years, earning 80...
Teen graduates from college before graduating high school
The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

Latest News

The annual ride recognizes the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
12th Annual Honor Ride recognizes those who made the ultimate sacrifice
Taps for Veterans at Fleet Farm
Taps for Veterans at Fleet Farm
Chippewa Valley Air Show June 4 & 5 in Eau Claire
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 5 (5/30/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 5 (5/30/22)