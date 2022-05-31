One person in custody following Wood County shooting

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a shooting in Wood County. According to the sheriff’s office, Marshfield Medical Center reported a male patient with a gunshot wound around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

An investigation led law enforcement officers to an address on Half Mile Drive in the Town of Richfield. At that address, the sheriff’s office says a suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says this is an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

