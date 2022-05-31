Advertisement

Suspected OWI arrest in St. Croix County

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol in St. Croix County on suspicion of OWI with two children in the vehicle.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 30, the state patrol received multiple reports of a vehicle swerving on I-94 near Wilson. A trooper located the vehicle illegally parked and partially in the roadway of the exit 16 off ramp.

39-year-old Mark Lasiewicz of Ramsey was arrested and taken to the St. Croix County jail. Two children in the vehicle, ages 12 and seven, were released to a family member.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

