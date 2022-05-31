Advertisement

Woman convicted in fatal 2017 crash in Chippewa County sentenced

23-year-old Miranda Miller was sentenced Tuesday.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Edgar woman convicted of killing a man in a 2017 crash in Chippewa County is sentenced Tuesday.

23-year-old Miranda Miller was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in Chippewa County Circuit Court.

Miller was charged after a July 2017 crash in the Town of Colburn in Chippewa County that killed Jeremy Goodwin of Chippewa Falls, who was 46 years old at the time of the crash. According to court documents, Miller drove through a stop sign before hitting Goodwin’s vehicle. Miller told investigators she was checking her phone on the seat next to her for a signal, but doesn’t remember the crash.

Miller was found guilty in January by a jury.

As part of the sentence, Miller is not allowed to use a cell phone while she’s driving. She is also ordered to speak to a group three times per year about using a cell phone while driving. Miller was charged $8,640 in restitution and an $864 surcharge. She also must participate in a restorative justice program if the victim’s family chooses.

Miller is due back in court June 15 for a motion hearing.

