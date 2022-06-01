1 person dead after head-on crash in Buffalo County Tuesday

TOWN OF NELSON (BUFFALO COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and one person is hurt after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 25 in Buffalo County Tuesday.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt of Redwood Falls, Minn. died after his motorcycle was struck head-on by a car that had crossed over the center line on the bridge between Wisconsin and Minnesota over the Mississippi River.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said a multi-vehicle crash on the Highway 25 bridge was reported to the Buffalo County Communications Center at 3:02 p.m. First responders found three vehicles, a car and two motorcycles, involved in the crash. A car driven by 55-year-old Jacqueline Britt of Alma was traveling north when they moved into the southbound lanes, crashing into Hildebrandt’s motorcycle head-on. A second motorcycle driven by 65-year-old Mark Machart of Redwood Falls, Minn., who was traveling with Hildebrandt, crashed into the bridge wall to avoid the collision.

Hildebrandt was taken to a hospital and died due to his injuries from the crash. Machart was evaluated at the scene of the crash but didn’t need any medical treatment. Britt, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The crash remains under investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the crash were the Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, Wabasha Ambulance Service, Nelson Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, Buffalo County District Attorney’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Wabasha Police Department, Buffalo County Highway Department, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Mayo One Air Ambulance and Buffalo County Emergency Management Office.

Highway 25 was closed in both directions from 3:44 p.m. until 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 service.

