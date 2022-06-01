Bellin Health, Gundersen Health discussing merger

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System are announcing they are discussing a merger.

According to a media release by Gundersen Health along with Bellin Health, the health system’s are discussing “how they can come together to strengthen the personal, local medical care and experience for which they are renowned in their respective communities.”

The media release says “the health systems are deep into discussions of a planned merger, with a final agreement expected to be complete in the coming weeks, followed by required regulatory review.”

“As health systems, our missions, visions and values complement each other, and the people and communities we serve are at the core of the care and service we provide,” Bellin Health President & CEO Chris Woleske, said. “Joining together would allow us to maintain and enhance the top-quality care to which our patients and communities are accustomed — and ensure that care endures for another 100 years and beyond.”

“This merger would bring new opportunities to expand this important community-minded work. We are two not-for-profit health systems that take what we earn and re-invest those dollars back into our communities and into patient care,” Scott Rathgaber, MD, CEO of Gundersen Health System, said. “We invest dollars to improve health outcomes, specifically for marginalized individuals and broadly for everyone in our care. Through this model, we also work hard to lower or maintain premiums on health plans, which reduces costs for the employers and businesses we serve.”

The media release says pending a final agreement and regulatory review, the merger would maintain the systems’ current headquarters in both Green Bay and La Crosse.

