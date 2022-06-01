Blue Angels arrive ahead of 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Blue Angels arrived in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron is one of the highlights of the air show, which is this Saturday and Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire. Gates open at 8:30 a.m., and the show is scheduled to start at noon each day. It should wrap up around 4:15 p.m.

Tickets include admission into the air show grounds with access to static displays and a Kids Zone. Click HERE to buy tickets.

