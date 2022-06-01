Advertisement

Blue Angels arrive ahead of 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show

The Blue Angels arrived in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Chippewa Valley air...
The Blue Angels arrived in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Chippewa Valley air show.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Blue Angels arrived in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron is one of the highlights of the air show, which is this Saturday and Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire. Gates open at 8:30 a.m., and the show is scheduled to start at noon each day. It should wrap up around 4:15 p.m.

Tickets include admission into the air show grounds with access to static displays and a Kids Zone. Click HERE to buy tickets.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Farmer
Contractor charged with theft after failing to start roofing job
Celena Stone
Eau Claire woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old hurt in fall
Suspected OWI arrest in St. Croix County
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Woman dies after jumping from moving squad car in Wisconsin
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Affordable Cancer Care
Wisconsin lawmakers, cancer survivors advocate for affordable cancer care
In-person dining returned at The Community Table in Eau Claire.
The Community Table in Eau Claire reopens for in-person dining
The Project SEARCH Program currently has more than 180 young adults at more than 25 sites...
Project SEARCH interns graduate
Chief Matt Kelm says these hybrid vehicles have significantly increased the fuel efficiency of...
CFPD makes the switch to hybrid vehicles