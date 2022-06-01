CFPD makes the switch to hybrid vehicles

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is making some “green” upgrades.

The department has recently added four hybrid style cars to its patrol. The first two vehicles were added in 2021, and the Chippewa Falls Police Department added two more this year.

Chief Matt Kelm says these hybrid vehicles have significantly increased the fuel efficiency of the squad.

“We noticed a reduction of from 1100 gallons of gasoline purchased per month on average to down to 850. And that was last year with just two hybrids. We’re hoping for a further reduction in that this year. And with gas prices the way they are and a possible increase, it’s only going to be better for us down the road,” Kelm said.

Kelm says the hybrid vehicles run just as smoothly as the previous fleet.

