ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Altoona Lions Club presents a number of activities as part of the annual summer celebration, Cinder City Days.

It runs June 9-12 at Cinder City Park.

The weekend includes a number of events, including, music, carnival, car show, parade, grilling tourney, and more.

