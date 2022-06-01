The Community Table in Eau Claire reopens for in-person dining

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For nearly 30 years, The Community Table has been working to make sure everyone in need in the Eau Claire community has something to eat all year long, but the pandemic changed how it could serve the community the last two years.

The pandemic caused The Community Table to limit its service to take out only. For two years that’s the only way the group’s volunteers could interact with those they serve. Wednesday it finally welcomed people back to the table.

“It’s very exciting,” said TJ Atkins, the executive director of The Community Table. “It’s been two years in the making.”

As people came back inside The Community Table, Atkins was ready to greet them. She said the pandemic made it hard to make those personal connections.

“It was very weird,” Atkins said. “Our interactions weren’t, as well as, we would like them to sit down and meet with guests. It was very short, so now we can get back to getting to know the people that we help serve, and getting to know our neighbors again.”

As people return, The Community Table is partnering with another group in Eau Claire called C.C. We Adapt. The group has peer support specialists like Segdrick Farley who work with community members struggling with things like mental health or substance abuse issues.

Farley said he can relate to the struggles some people are facing who come to The Community Table.

“I come from poverty,” Farley said. “I come from those experiences and my background growing up, so I can relate to a lot of people who come here. There were times where I didn’t know where my next meal was coming from, so being able to sit down with someone I can identify with that just means a lot to me.”

With people back in the building, there’s one lesson learned over the past two years The Community Table won’t forget.

“As the pandemic has taught us, you take it day by day,” Atkins said.

No matter what challenges it faces, The Community Table will be there to help those who need it.

The Community Table is open seven days a week, 365 days a year. Atkins expected they will serve around 100 people on its first day back in-person.

