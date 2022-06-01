Eau Claire Post 7232 participates in VFW Day of Service

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Members of an Eau Claire Veterans of Foreign Wars Post spent part of Tuesday participating in a National Day of Service.

Members of Eau Claire VFW Post 7232, which is located on Folsom Street, volunteered at The Community Table, where they helped prepare and serve meals to people in need in the community.

Angela Thomsen, the commander of the post, said this is a good way for veterans to give back.

“Joining the VFW, you kind of find your people again,” Thomsen said. “As service members, we always have that innate responsibility to be able to serve our communities, so it’s a good way to get back into the community and continue that service.”

Members of VFW Post 7232 stepped up to Commander in Chief Fritz Mihelcic’s VFW Day of Service Challenge. Several members... Posted by VFW Post 7232 Folsom Street on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

All VFW posts across the nation were challenge to participate in a community service project during the month of May.

To learn more about the inaugural VFW Day of Service, you can visit the VFW website. The VFW’s Day of Service website has information about how posts can become involved in future events, as well as information about this year’s community service events and planning for 2023.

