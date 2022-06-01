Advertisement

Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin
File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday that Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39, and April Sheldahl, 45, of White Bear Lake Township, were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say the tree hit them while they were sitting at a picnic table.

Emergency responders declared them dead at the scene.

Nearby anglers told authorities a strong wind kicked up before they heard a tree fall.

Most Read

Travis Farmer
Contractor charged with theft after failing to start roofing job
Celena Stone
Eau Claire woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old hurt in fall
Suspected OWI arrest in St. Croix County
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Woman dies after jumping from moving squad car in Wisconsin
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Photo: GoFundMe page
Wisconsin deputy not charged after new look at 2016 shooting
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell
Dane Co. Judge Everett Mitchell running for Wisconsin Supreme Court
Wisconsin judge upholds legality of private election grants
Wisconsin Assembly members wait for Special Counsel Michael Gableman to present the findings of...
GOP election investigation costs rise to nearly $900,000