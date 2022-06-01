H.S.H.S. SACRED HEART HOSPITAL 6TH FLOOR STAFF

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to thank the staff on the 6th floor of H.S.H.S. Sacred Heart Hospital for their wonderful care while I was a patient there. I have worked in healthcare for many years, am familiar with excellent care, and I was a witness and a receiver of excellent quality healthcare. Thanks to everyone for making a fairly miserable experience quite bearable.

Julie Dilley

