JOE AND SHELLY DZIEKAN – JOE’S SHOP KWIK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Joe and Shelly Dziekan a Sunshine Award. Joe and Shelly own a small gas station/convenience store in the heart of downtown Mondovi. They are the two nicest people in town. They are always putting a smile on their employees’ and customers’ faces. They also give back to the community which makes our small town a nice place to live. I think they deserve this award for all they do. Thank you, Joe and Shelly, for making your store such a fun place to work.

The Rodriguez Family

