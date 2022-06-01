JOE AND SHELLY DZIEKAN – JOE’S SHOP KWIK

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Joe and Shelly Dziekan a Sunshine Award. Joe and Shelly own a small gas station/convenience store in the heart of downtown Mondovi. They are the two nicest people in town. They are always putting a smile on their employees’ and customers’ faces. They also give back to the community which makes our small town a nice place to live. I think they deserve this award for all they do. Thank you, Joe and Shelly, for making your store such a fun place to work.

The Rodriguez Family

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.