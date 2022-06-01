June 1 marks the start of Dairy Month in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More and more the world is coming to the United States for their food.

New numbers for our ag products sales to foreign countries shows an increase of 7 and a half billion from the February estimates—putting the new figure for those foreign sales at $191 billion for this marketing year.

Showing some of the biggest sales gains are grains, oil seeds, dairy, livestock, cotton, poultry, ethanol and horticultural products.

Our neighbors to the north and south, Canada and Mexico are showing some of the most interest in U.S. farm products as their purchases are up about $5 billion so far this year.

Farmers across the country are getting close but they’ve still got a ways to go to finish spring planting.

As of this past Sunday they had 86% of their corn planted—up 14% from a week ago and about equal to the 5 year average but behind last year’s pace of 94% planted at the end of May.

In our part of the country Iowa farmers are the furthest along with 94% of their corn in.

This week’s Crop Progress report also shows farmers have planted 66% of their soybeans—up 16% from a week ago and just 1% behind the 5 year average.

The only real concern is the winter wheat crop which is now rated just 29% good to excellent across the country this week.

In Wisconsin farmers have 80% of their corn planted—about 12 days behind last year but even with our 5 year average.

Farmers also report 55% of the corn has already emerged. Soybean planting is 73% finished across the state—about 9 days behind last year but 5 days ahead of the average for the end of May.

Farmers are also wrapping up their oat and potato plantings with 86% of the oats and 87% of the potatoes in.

Some farmers have also started making their first hay crop with 13% of the crop already made.

Topsoil moisture this week is rated 93% adequate to surplus, 6% short and just 1% very short—and that’s in Southwest Wisconsin.

Now that we’re into June Dairy Month, at least one Minor League baseball team has the dairy spirit.

The Timber Rattlers that play in the Appleton area is changing their name—for at least a few games this month.

From June 2nd through the 5th they will change their name to the Udder Tuggers with special uniforms available for purchase by the public. Their special dairy month game will be this Saturday.

