I would like to nominate Kathy Radloff for the Sunshine Award. I want to thank her for being a ray of sunshine every day! Throughout this school year Kathy worked with her grandson to help him get through his courses in the virtual school setting. Daily she made sure he was logged on and completed his work. Kathy has also committed to doing it again next year and/or until her grandson graduates, if need be. Don’t we all wish we had Grandma Kathy to help us out when needed. Kathy is quite the lady and grandmother. Thanks for helping to make this a successful year!

Robin Becker

