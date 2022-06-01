Kiel Police plan for response after messages threaten new targets

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Kiel’s police chief says local, state and federal authorities are meeting to plan for a response “to any and all threats” after threatening messages identified more targets throughout the city.

Chief Dave Funkhouser says the latest threat warned multiple locations, including schools, city buildings and city roads, would be targeted unless the Kiel Area School District drops its sexual harassment investigation of eighth-grade boys.

Chief Funkhouser says the city’s Emergency Management office has met repeatedly, and the response planning for public safety has involved other agencies in the area “along with several state and federal partners.”

The city began receiving bomb threats early last week, which identified schools as their target. Each time, no explosive device was found. The FBI and Wisconsin Department of Justice are investigating the source or sources of the bomb threats.

“It is important to remember investigations take time – this is real life, not a television show. The same technology used to hunt down people making threats can also be used to conceal their identity and location. I am confident our state and federal law enforcement partners are working hard to trace threats and doing their best to locate the person(s) responsible,” the police chief wrote.

This week, the FBI arrested a 34-year-old California man for an unrelated threat directed at a Kiel school staff member.

Bomb threats and other threats of violence prompted the school district to cancel in-person classes and hold virtual learning for the remainder of the school year. The graduation ceremony originally scheduled for this Sunday, June 5, is postponed. The city canceled its Memorial Day parade as a precaution, but community members organized a march in its sted.

Chief Funkhouser said Wednesday, “If I had one request -- be kind to one another. We have had enough anger and division. We need unity now as much as ever. Look out for your neighbors as you would your own family – this too shall pass. Be Prepared. Not Scared.”

