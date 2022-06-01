EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I believe Kristine Choate deserves to receive the Sunshine Award. Ms. Choate is all things UDL (Universal Design for Learning). She works hard everyday to ensure students and staff at South Middle School are receiving the best education they can! She is always willing to answer questions about best practices and always makes time to help staff and students to be the best they can be! Ms. Choate is a ray of sunshine in everyone’s day.

Cindi Syverson

