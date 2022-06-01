Advertisement

LARRY AND JULIE STEWART

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Julie and Larry are the owners of Babes in Toyland Childcare. I have never had the pleasure of working with such loving, caring, committed people. They truly and genuinely care for everyone, from the children to parents and staff. They work tirelessly to make the center a safe and loving space for the children to learn and grow. Thank you for all you do for all of us.

Sarah Harning

