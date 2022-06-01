Advertisement

Missing Pepin County man found dead

67-year-old Robert McIlrath was found dead Tuesday evening, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.
(WAVE 3 News)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN, Wis. (WEAU) - A Pepin County man who went missing Tuesday is dead, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said that the body of 67-year-old Robert McIlrath was found in a wooded area off of 16th Creek Road in the Town of Pepin, located about three miles northeast of the Village of Pepin, Tuesday evening.

The post said that McIlrath was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pepin County Coroner.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office posted that McIlrath was missing and had last been seen Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. The post said that McIlrath liked to walk in the County Highway N/Big Hill Road area. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said that no other information would be released, and thanked the public for providing them with information to help find McIlrath.

Follow up to the search effort for Robert Mcilrath, 67 of Pepin. Searchers located Robert in a wooded area off of 16th...

Posted by Pepin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Farmer
Contractor charged with theft after failing to start roofing job
Suspected OWI arrest in St. Croix County
Celena Stone
Eau Claire woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old hurt in fall
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Woman dies after jumping from moving squad car in Wisconsin
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

An Eau Claire woman was cited for OWI after driving a vehicle on the Phoenix Park footbridge on...
Woman arrested for OWI after driving across Phoenix Park footbridge
Boats.
DNR expects heavy traffic on Wisconsin waterways for 2022 boating season
AG Chat
AG Chat with Bob Bosold (6/1/22)
Dairy Cows
June 1 marks the start of Dairy Month in Wisconsin