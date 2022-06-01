Missing Pepin County man found dead

PEPIN, Wis. (WEAU) - A Pepin County man who went missing Tuesday is dead, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said that the body of 67-year-old Robert McIlrath was found in a wooded area off of 16th Creek Road in the Town of Pepin, located about three miles northeast of the Village of Pepin, Tuesday evening.

The post said that McIlrath was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pepin County Coroner.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office posted that McIlrath was missing and had last been seen Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. The post said that McIlrath liked to walk in the County Highway N/Big Hill Road area. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said that no other information would be released, and thanked the public for providing them with information to help find McIlrath.

