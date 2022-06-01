New program at the Barron Co. Jail helps people get the equivalent to a high school diploma

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) -If you don’t have a high school diploma, it can limit job opportunities.

A new program is helping give people another chance to get the equivalent of a high school diploma.

This classroom in Barron looks like any other with an analog clock on the wall, a math problem on a whiteboard and inspirational quotes in the window, but it’s not inside a school. It’s in the Barron County Jail.

“There’s been this program it’s a GED readiness program that’s been going on for close to eight to ten years that started out just being prep classes for individuals to get their GED,” said Amanda Poppe, the program coordinator at the Barron County Jail.

Poppe said while they could help people get ready for the test, they weren’t able to leave the jail with a GED.

“It was difficult because of the testing requirements,” Poppe said. “It’s also a little difficult within a county jail setting where the length of stay can often be undetermined. It could be from days, to months to longer.”

That changed thanks to a High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED) program it launched with the help of Northwood Technical College. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Mike Larson, an instructor with the college teaches in this classroom.

“The one thing that’s really nice about the HSED program is that if they did pass something in high school, or not just passed, but they had to get a certain number of credits, so if they did get three credits of social studies or two credits in science, then that would count toward it, and we would then focus on the areas they need to,” Larson said.

He said some students came in with no credits. Others had half the credits necessary for their HSED.

Since the program started in October of 2021, seven students earned the equivalent to their high school diploma.

“It’s difficult, and they are under stress while being in here,” Poppe said. “There’s a lot going on, so to really put all their focus and dedication into this, is something to be proud of.”

“I’ve always told them, you know, it’s not how you fall in life, it’s how you get up that defines you,” Larson said. “We can’t change what happened yesterday, but we can sure change what happens today and tomorrow, and so let’s focus on today and tomorrow.”

Larson said these certifications are a step in the right direction for a better tomorrow.

Larson usually teaches five to six students at a time. Right now the program is taking a break for the summer. It plans to return this fall.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.