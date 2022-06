EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Olivia Hanson for the Sunshine Award. Olivia is a sixth grade teacher at South Middle School. She is a kind-hearted person and her students appreciate her. She goes over and above for her students. Thank you, Olivia, for being such a great person.

Ryan Karls

