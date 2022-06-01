EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Samantha Sikorski for the Sunshine Award. Samantha is a parent at my elementary school. She is a champion for those students who may not have much or can’t afford to participate in school events. While she likes to remain anonymous, some of her good deeds include being the “book fairy” and donating books to students who may not be able to purchase books through book orders. She has repeatedly donated money to students to shop at the 4th grade school store, so they don’t feel left out because they don’t have money to spend there. Samantha has a heart of gold. I am the point person for her generosity. The surprised and happy looks on the kids’ faces when they are a recipient of her generosity is always amazing to see. Hilltop Elementary students are lucky having an anonymous benefactor like her!

Michelle McDonald

