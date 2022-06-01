Advertisement

Tuesday Night Blues kicks off 14th season in the Chippewa Valley

The concerts are held at Owen Park in Eau Claire each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. from May 31 until August 30.
By WEAU 13 News
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another season of Tuesday Night Blues kicked off Tuesday night in Eau Claire.

The summer music series, presented by the Chippewa Valley Blues Society, is in its 14th season.

The concerts are held at Owen Park in Eau Claire each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. from May 31 until August 30. If it rains, the performances are moved indoors to The Stone’s Throw. Vendors and crafts are on site for the performances, and admission is free.

You can see a schedule of musical acts at the Tuesday Night Blues website.

