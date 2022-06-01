Advertisement

VIDEO: Horse rescued after trapped in trench for 45 minutes

Rescuers were able to rescue a horse after it fell into a trench in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - Rescuers were able to free a trapped horse in Oklahoma earlier this week.

A horse got stuck in a trench on Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

Crews said they used a backhoe to dig a hole to create a pathway for the horse to get out.

According to authorities, the process took 45 minutes to rescue the animal.

Officials gave no immediate word on how the horse got into the trench in the first place.

