Wisconsin lawmakers, cancer survivors advocate for affordable cancer care

STODDARD, Wis. (WEAU) - State representatives are joining with Coulee Region community members in calling for an expansion of Medicaid to make cancer care more affordable.

The American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network hosted an event in Stoddard Wednesday afternoon to advocate for broadening health care coverage for low-income Wisconsinites.

One of the featured speakers at the event was Galesville native Mariah Forster Olson, who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of one.

Olson has beaten her illness, but says she needs to visit a doctor at least once a week due to late effect symptoms and other medical conditions.

While Olson has coverage for her check-ups, she wants to ensure that others who aren’t as fortunate have the same opportunities to receive quality health care.

“It is very expensive for me to go to the doctor, and having Medicare and Medicaid has really made it affordable for me to be able to get all of the tests and appointments that I need,” Olson said. “That should be the case for everyone, health care should be a right, not a privilege, in this country and in this state.”

Advocates such as Linda DeGarmo with the Cancer Action Network are not only asking Congress to expand Medicaid across the country, but are imploring state officials to help Wisconsin residents that are in need.

“Since passage of the Affordable Care Act, 38 states have expanded Medicaid, which means in 38 states, individuals with limited incomes can now access affordable and quality health care,” DeGarmo detailed. “12 states, including Wisconsin, have not fully expanded their Medicaid programs, and it’s time for us to do that.”

The Cancer Action Network has the support of Rep. Ron Kind, who is calling on the state legislature to make health care more accessible.

“Republicans in the State Legislature have refused to expand Medicaid, and since the time of the Affordable Care Act, that has meant that we have forgone $2.8 billion in funding that the federal government would have sent to Wisconsin to close the coverage gap,” Kind said.

The American Cancer Society says expanding BadgerCare would allow 91,000 low-income Wisconsin individuals and families to gain access to comprehensive and affordable health care coverage.

Olson hopes her first-hand experience with cancer, along with the testimony of other survivors, will push lawmakers to take action.

“Using your personal story to help illustrate the need for affordable health care, that’s a powerful thing,” Olson expressed. “That is, I think, what legislators remember as opposed to the specifics of a bill, they remember the personal stories.”

