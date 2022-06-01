Woman arrested for OWI after driving across Phoenix Park footbridge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman was arrested Tuesday morning after driving a vehicle across the Phoenix Park footbridge.

28-year-old Amanda Larscheid was cited for OWI-1st offense, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motor vehicle with improper tires and driving on a sidewalk, according to online court records.

The Eau Claire Police Department said they received a report of a vehicle driving on the footbridge at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The ECPD posted a video on Facebook Wednesday that showed the incident, where a vehicle with a deflated tire crossed the footbridge from the west into Phoenix Park and then continued on the sidewalk parallel to a street in Phoenix Park. Police said that no one was hurt and there is no known damage to city property because of the incident, but the vehicle had some damage.

Can't believe we have to say this, but... PLEASE do not drive on the Phoenix Park footbridge..... or sidewalks..... or any other footbridges in the city for that matter 😳 Driver was arrested for OWI. Posted by Eau Claire Police Department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Larscheid failed field sobriety tests and denied driving on the bridge. When police asked about the damage on the vehicle she was driving, she told officers she “hit a rock or something.” Police said that when they asked Larscheid if she felt safe to drive, she replied that she did not.

In the Facebook post, the ECPD wrote, “Can’t believe we have to say this, but please do not drive on the Phoenix Park footbridge, or sidewalks, or any other footbridges in the city for that matter.”

All told, the four citations carry a penalty of $1,488.60, according to online court records.

