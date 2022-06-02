EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wild Ridge Golf Course is set to host its 26th Annual Junior Achievement Golf Outing.

The event starts Friday at 11:00 a.m. with 18 holes scramble play. Two former Green Bay Packers are joining in the fun, Gilbert brown and Craig Newsome.

The annual golf outing provides funds to deliver programs to area youth. Last year, Junior Achievement of Northwest Wisconsin helped nearly 18,000 kindergarten through twelfth grade students in more than 900 classrooms throughout Western and Northern Wisconsin.

“It’s really kind of a life skills that these kids learn from our business professional classroom volunteers, that they learn about how to manage money, how important it is to stay in school, how to kind of set them up for a good financial outlook for the rest of their life,” Lynn Barrie, Marketing and Development Director, said.

The event includes an online virtual auction open to everyone. There are nearly 50 items up for bids.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.