Chippewa Falls chemical distribution company expands

ChemCeed is a full-service, woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier company.
ChemCeed is a full-service, woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier company.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A chemical distribution company broke ground for an expansion Thursday in Chippewa Falls.

ChemCeed is a full-service, woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier company.

Congressman Ron Kind and business leaders from Chippewa Falls were at the Groundbreaking event Thursday afternoon to speak on the economic impact of the additions.

The expansion will add office space to the company’s campus, with an expansion to their warehouse planned for next year.

“This is our first phase of our expansion with the offices and phase two hopefully will start next year, which would be a warehouse expansion. The office expansion is 2100 square feet. And then the warehouse expansion we’re looking is going to be right now it’s undecided somewhere between another three or 4000. And depending how everything goes in the next year, it could be up to 10,000 square feet,” Rolly Enderes, ChemCeed Vice President and Co-Owner said.

ChemCeed began in Chippewa Falls 10 years ago and hopes to continue to expand as part of the community.

