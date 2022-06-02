Advertisement

Chippewa Falls ‘Just Between Friends’ Consignment Sale on now

Running Thursday through Sunday, the sale offers thousands of items for families and young...
Running Thursday through Sunday, the sale offers thousands of items for families and young children. The event is located at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Parents looking for deals are in luck this weekend, the “Just Between Friends” Consignment Sale is underway.

Running Thursday through Sunday, the sale offers thousands of items for families and young children. The event is located at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

Items are brought in by parents looking to sell some of their lightly used items.

“We started this in 2015 in our area and it’s really kind of a neat concept, but I always say it’s families helping families, helping families and so on. So you’re buying from the family today, the families buying or saving, and it just keeps going on. So then they just recycle toys. There’s so many things and good facets of what we do here,” Denise Klipsic, Consigner Sale Owner and Organizer, said.

Items not sold at the Consignment Sale will be given back to the parents selling them, or donated to local charities. The sale runs Thursday until 8:00 p.m. and through the weekend.

Klipsic says all merchandise at the sale comes from local families who find a way to recycle through reselling.

Sale dates include

  • Thursday, June 2 -10:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m.
  • Friday, June 3 -10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 4 - 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 4 -9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. (half price day)

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Eau Claire woman was cited for OWI after driving a vehicle on the Phoenix Park footbridge on...
Woman arrested for OWI after driving across Phoenix Park footbridge
Travis Farmer
Contractor charged with theft after failing to start roofing job
Celena Stone
Eau Claire woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old hurt in fall
Missing Pepin County man found dead
Authorities release names of campers killed by falling tree in Price County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (6/2/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (6/2/22)
Bear sighting in Wausau on June 2
Black bear sighting on Wausau’s west side causes excitement and caution
Mark Staffa
Sex offender to be released from prison and live in Eau Claire
Chippewa Valley Air Show volunteers setting up chairs at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport...
Volunteers get airport ready for Chippewa Valley Air Show