Chippewa Falls ‘Just Between Friends’ Consignment Sale on now

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Parents looking for deals are in luck this weekend, the “Just Between Friends” Consignment Sale is underway.

Running Thursday through Sunday, the sale offers thousands of items for families and young children. The event is located at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

Items are brought in by parents looking to sell some of their lightly used items.

“We started this in 2015 in our area and it’s really kind of a neat concept, but I always say it’s families helping families, helping families and so on. So you’re buying from the family today, the families buying or saving, and it just keeps going on. So then they just recycle toys. There’s so many things and good facets of what we do here,” Denise Klipsic, Consigner Sale Owner and Organizer, said.

Items not sold at the Consignment Sale will be given back to the parents selling them, or donated to local charities. The sale runs Thursday until 8:00 p.m. and through the weekend.

Klipsic says all merchandise at the sale comes from local families who find a way to recycle through reselling.

Sale dates include

Thursday, June 2 -10:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m.

Friday, June 3 -10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 - 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 4 -9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. (half price day)

