Eau Claire church holds service to remember gun violence victims

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wednesday evening community members gathered to remember victims of mass shootings across the country.

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire held a special service to honor those lost or affected by gun violence.

Community members prayed, listened to a reflection written by a survivor of a 2018 shooting in California and lit 64 candles. Each one represented a different mass shooting since 2012.

Pastor Julie Brenden said together those candles show what gun violence in America looks like.

“It’s important that we hear all of those, and they describe such a vast kind of variety of experience or places where these shootings happen,” Brenden said. “It happens at any place in our daily life.”

Among those victims represented by the candles included the 2012 shooting at a Sikh Temple in Wisconsin and more recently, those killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

