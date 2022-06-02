Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former State Rep.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin State Representative who passed away Saturday at the age of 67.

Former State Rep. Sheryl K. Albers-Anders worked as an agriculturist for many years, Governor Tony Evers said Thursday. She worked on her family’s farm, was a member of many agriculture organizations, and was also recognized as both Sauk County’s Miss Farm Bureau and Outstanding Young Farmer.

“Representative Albers-Anders demonstrated a deep commitment to service in all aspects of her life, whether it was to her family while working to support her family’s farm or to her community and the people of Wisconsin through her many years of service in the Legislature,” Gov. Evers said. “In the wake of her passing, Kathy and I extend our sympathies to Representative Albers-Anders’ family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Gov. Evers said services for former State. Rep. Albers-Anders will be held Friday in Cottage Grove.

Evers’ order to lower flags will run from sunrise Friday, June 3, to sunset.

