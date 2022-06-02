Advertisement

Hot air balloon crashes into train, 3 injured

Three people are recovering from severe injuries after their hot air balloon crashed into a train in Burlington
Three people are recovering from severe injuries after their hot air balloon crashed into a...
Three people are recovering from severe injuries after their hot air balloon crashed into a train in Burlington, Wisconsin, on June 1, 2022.(WTMJ via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A hot air balloon crashed into train in Burlington on Wednesday night, sending three people to the hospital with severe injuries.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that police said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when the balloon crashed into a northbound Canadian National train.

It’s unclear what caused the collision but witnesses said the balloon was in distress before the crash. One witness said the balloon bounced off a building and the train hit it.

Two of the balloon’s three occupants were flown to Froedtert Hospital. The third person was taken to Froedtert by ambulance.

The Burlington Police Department is investigating the incident along with the National Traffic Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, Canadian National and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Most Read

An Eau Claire woman was cited for OWI after driving a vehicle on the Phoenix Park footbridge on...
Woman arrested for OWI after driving across Phoenix Park footbridge
Travis Farmer
Contractor charged with theft after failing to start roofing job
Celena Stone
Eau Claire woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old hurt in fall
Missing Pepin County man found dead
Authorities release names of campers killed by falling tree in Price County

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Wisconsin, national Democrats launch coordinated campaign
File Graphic (KWTX)
Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin
Photo: GoFundMe page
Wisconsin deputy not charged after new look at 2016 shooting
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell
Dane Co. Judge Everett Mitchell running for Wisconsin Supreme Court