La Crosse Police expect increased traffic during state track & field meet

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department says that there will be an expected increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the high school state track meet comes to town this week.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Track and Field Championship will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Police Department said that 20,000 people could potentially attend the event over its two-day run, which would increase vehicle traffic around La Crosse and pedestrian traffic near the event on the UW-La Crosse campus. Police asked people to be aware of changing traffic conditions, to pay attention for pedestrians, and consider alternate routes during the track meet. In the post, the Police Department also said to be patient with the city’s guests as well as with one another.

The WIAA State Track & Field Championship, which will be held in La Crosse through at least 2026, has had an average attendance of 15,732 since 1990, according to the WIAA, and averaged 21,000 spectators in the five years prior to the pandemic.

According to the WIAA, the estimated economic impact of hosting the meet is about $4 million.

UW-La Crosse has hosted the event since 1990 except for the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020, when the event was cancelled, and held at its current site since it was constructed in 2008. UW-La Crosse and Explore La Crosse currently host the event at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

The meet is typically held on the last weekend of May or first weekend of June and will be held this year on June 3 and 4. You can view school and individual assignments on the WIAA website.

