Sex offender to be released from prison and live in Eau Claire

Mark Staffa
Mark Staffa(Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released from prison and live in Eau Claire.

According to a media release by the Eau Claire Police Department, sex offender 58-year-old Mark Staffa is scheduled to be released from prison on June 7, 2022.

The Eau Claire Police Department says in their media release Staffa will be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. His previous convictions include 2nd Degree Sexual Assault, 4th Degree Sexual Assault, and 1st Degree Sexual Assault.

Staffa is set to live at a DOC monitored home located in the 100 block of Randall Street. Conditions of his release include: Lifetime Sex Offender registration and GPS tracking. Comply with all Sex Offender Registrant rules. Cooperate with electronic monitoring. No unsupervised contact with minors.

Inquiries regarding Staffa should be directed to a Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor at 715-450-2883.

